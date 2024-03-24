Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.75. 1,322,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,021. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

