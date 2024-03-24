Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.13% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,142,000.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Performance

KEMX traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.17. 29,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,200. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93.

About KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

