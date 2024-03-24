Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

