2,956 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

