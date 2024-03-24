Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $127,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

