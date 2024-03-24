Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $113.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

