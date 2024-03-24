Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.37% of Ekso Bionics worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EKSO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.47. 106,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 90.80% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

