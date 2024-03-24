Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 616 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,205 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 656,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50,357 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 174,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. 17,816,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

