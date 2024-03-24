Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 323 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. 7,826,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

