Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 392 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PJUN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $34.48. 7,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

