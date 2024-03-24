Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.81 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 26,169,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,992,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.