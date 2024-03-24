Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

SPG traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.86. 1,366,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

