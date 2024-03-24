2,436 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.08. 812,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

