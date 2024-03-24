LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.50. 5,899,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,912. Accenture plc has a one year low of $259.30 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.