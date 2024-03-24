LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $445.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

