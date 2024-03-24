Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Citigroup increased their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,895,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,113. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

