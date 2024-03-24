Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,765.66

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $5,765.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,691,401,204 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,771,781 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

