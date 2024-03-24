LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Capital Group International Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.