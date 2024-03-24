LVW Advisors LLC Takes $638,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 9,230,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

