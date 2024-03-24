LVW Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.30 on Friday, reaching $628.01. 2,135,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.14 and a 52 week high of $634.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.67.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

