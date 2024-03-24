LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.73 on Friday, hitting $499.52. 5,413,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

