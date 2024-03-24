LVW Advisors LLC Invests $569,000 in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,600,000 after buying an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,037,000 after buying an additional 4,268,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,162,000 after buying an additional 2,994,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after buying an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,999.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,999.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

