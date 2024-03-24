LVW Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $153,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock traded down $7.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.64. The stock had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

