LVW Advisors LLC Sells 30 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE CHE traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $648.72. 79,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,757. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $572.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

