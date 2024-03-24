LVW Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,498,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 480,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 62,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE BTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $37.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

