LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 5,802,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

