LVW Advisors LLC Sells 131 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.86. 231,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.65, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,477. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.