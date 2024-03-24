LVW Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES remained flat at $57.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

