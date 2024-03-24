Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0812 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $526.77 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00081970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,490,992,651 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.