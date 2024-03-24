iExec RLC (RLC) Hits Market Cap of $265.99 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $3.67 or 0.00005591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $265.99 million and $8.20 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.55954324 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $10,634,034.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

