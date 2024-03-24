United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vista Investment Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. 3,939,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

