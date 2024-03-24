CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

