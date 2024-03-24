Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after purchasing an additional 888,536 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company had a trading volume of 297,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,910. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

