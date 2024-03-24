Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 63,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,943. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

