Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,564,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,414,000 after acquiring an additional 883,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 5,906,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,523. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.