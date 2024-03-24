Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.09. 394,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,992. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

