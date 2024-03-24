Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,921 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

