Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 491,713 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,324. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

