Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 356,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,271. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.