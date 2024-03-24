Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of BATS:BMAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,101 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

