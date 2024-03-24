Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $414,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.15. 45,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

