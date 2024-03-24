CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 124,374 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 681.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 124,374 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,344,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,930. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

