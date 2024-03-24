CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,536. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

