Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.