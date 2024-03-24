CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR remained flat at $33.52 during midday trading on Friday. 26,317 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $715.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

