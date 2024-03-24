Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 829 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.77. 3,779,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,843. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $185.58 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

