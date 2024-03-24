Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.37 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 24th. Syscoin has a market cap of $216.31 million and $5.37 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,929.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.89 or 0.00703619 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00129756 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 781,803,033 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.