CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 270.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MAR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $256.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.