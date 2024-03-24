CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,212 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.48. 5,138,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,103. The company has a market cap of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

