Cooper Financial Group Has $835,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after buying an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.64. 3,497,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,034. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $171.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

